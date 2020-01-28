'Tamim's Shemagh!' Ola Alfares Responds to a Comment About Her Fawning Over Qatar

  1. Home
Published January 28th, 2020 - 01:28 GMT
Ola did not contain her silence (source: @olaalfares Instagram)
Ola did not contain her silence (source: @olaalfares Instagram)

Jordanian media anchor Ola Alfares posted a picture of herself with a shemagh wrapped around her neck while she rode a horse. She captioned it "flashback".

A follower commented on Ola's picture, "Tamim's shemagh", hinting that Ola was fawning over Qatar, referring to Qatar's ruler Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Flashback 👻....

A post shared by Ola Tahseen Al Fares ⚖️ (@olaalfares) on

Ola did not contain her silence, however. She responded: "God praise Tamim, who's making you worry this much. This is a shemagh whose people are chivalrous. Get lost!"


