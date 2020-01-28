'Tamim's Shemagh!' Ola Alfares Responds to a Comment About Her Fawning Over Qatar

Jordanian media anchor Ola Alfares posted a picture of herself with a shemagh wrapped around her neck while she rode a horse. She captioned it "flashback".

A follower commented on Ola's picture, "Tamim's shemagh", hinting that Ola was fawning over Qatar, referring to Qatar's ruler Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ola did not contain her silence, however. She responded: "God praise Tamim, who's making you worry this much. This is a shemagh whose people are chivalrous. Get lost!"