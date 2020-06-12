Tara Reid Happy for Quarantining with Jedward

Tara Reid is grateful to be quarantining with Jedward.

The 'American Pie' actress is isolating with the singing twins, John and Edward Grimes, in Los Angeles amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Tara doesn't think she could have coped during lockdown without them.

Tara, 44, shared a picture of herself with Jedward, 27, on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so happy I'm with my bffs John and Edward @jepicpics thank god they are with me during my quarantine my experience.

"Would not have been the same without them be safe we all care about you."

Jedward replied: "Lots of Love 2 You Tara For Always Being the most Reliable and Caring Friend (sic)."



Tara - who met the twins when they all appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' together in 2011 - recently opened up about sharing a house with her boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howar and Jedward during the pandemic.

Speaking on Page Six podcast 'We Hear', she said: "The other guys I'm also quarantining with are my two best friends that I've grown up with. Right now, to have them in my life here... they truly have made this experience so much better than it would have been for me."

Revealing that they have been listening to daily Deepak Chopra meditations together, Jedward said:

"We did it last night together with all the lights off. Tara loves it!"

And Tara revealed the twins have been working on new music and entertaining the residents in her apartment building during lockdown.

She said: "We are all artists. John and Edward, you should see the songs they're writing right now!

"John and Edward did a concert on the balcony. We live in a high-rise. People were laughing, screaming, crying."