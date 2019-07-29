Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Has the Biggest Opening of all His Films

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, the 1960s-set movie earned $40.4 million between Friday and Sunday in North America.





It was No. 2 on the box office chart behind the remake of The Lion King.

CNN said Tarantino's 2009 World War II epic Inglourious Basterds, whichopened with $38 million, previously had been the Oscar-winner's top performer on an opening weekend. His other films include darkly comic and violent Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight.