Taylor Hanson's Wife Gives Birth to 6th Child

Singer and musician Taylor Hanson is a dad of six.

The 35-year-old Hanson member took to Instagram Stories Friday after welcoming a baby boy with wife Natalie Hanson.

Hanson shared a cute photo of his newborn son sleeping. He and Natalie have nicknamed their baby boy Indy.

"Little Indy Hanson has arrived," Hanson captioned the post.

People said Hanson and Natalie officially named their son Claude Indiana Emmanuel. Natalie gave birth Wednesday in Tulsa, Okla.

"Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine. His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future," the couple told the magazine.

Hanson and Natalie are also parents to 16-year-old son Jordan, 13-year-old daughter Penelope, 12-year-old son River, 10-year-old son Viggo and 6-year-old daughter Willa. The pair announced Natalie's pregnancy in August.

"What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon," Hanson wrote on Instagram.

"Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December! Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!" Natalie added.

Hanson came to fame as a teen with his brothers, Zac Hanson and Isaac Hanson, in Hanson. Zac himself is dad to four children, John, Junia, George and Mary, while Isaac is dad to Clarke, James and Nina.