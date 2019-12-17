Taylor Swift Accepts an Award in Lebanese designed Jewels

There’s one sparkling detail you may have missed from Taylor Swift’s empowering Woman of the Decade speech late last week — she was wearing stunning Arab jewelry.

On Thursday, Swift was presented with Billboard’s Woman of the Decade Award, making her its first-ever recipient.

The “You Belong With Me” songstress, who was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2011 and 2014, was on hand to collect the prize from British actress Jameela Jamil at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

While accepting the accolade, Swift took to the stage to give an empowering speech while wearing a black Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with chain detailing, Sergio Rossi heels and the “Diamond Christy” and “Lily” earrings from Lebanese-Brazilian jewelry designer Ana Khouri, who is based in New York.

“So, what does it mean to be the woman of this decade? Well, it means I've seen a lot,” the hitmaker began her lengthy speech that addressed everything from institutionalized sexism and double standards in the industry to her ongoing rift with Scooter Braun over the rights to her music.

“When this decade began, I was 20 years old and I had put out my self-titled debut album when I was 16, and then the album that would become my breakthrough album, which was called ‘Fearless’.”

After “Fearless” won the album of the year Grammy, she said the “Swift backlash” exploded.

“In the last 10 years I have watched as women in this industry are criticized and measured up to each other and picked at for their bodies, their romantic lives, their fashion,” the artist, who just celebrated her 30th birthday, stated.

She went on to urge everyone to keep advocating for female representation in recording studios, A&R departments and more.

It’s been quite a month for Swift, who was just unveiled as the headline act for Britain’s famous Glastonbury Festival.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer will perform on the storied Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 28, the final day of the music bash, the festival said on its website.

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary — See you there!” the Grammy Award-winner tweeted Sunday.

Former Beatles frontman Paul McCartney has already been announced as the top-billing for Saturday night, having previously headlined in 2004, while Motown star Diana Ross will play the Sunday afternoon legend slot.