Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Say The Reason For Their Feud Was Zodiac Signs

The 29-year-old singer and the 'Roar' hitmaker buried the hatchet earlier this year after having been at loggerheads for several years, and Taylor has now revealed they put their previous "miscommunications" down to their astrological signs.







Katy is a Scorpio, and told Taylor that people born under the sign usually "strike when they feel threatened", whilst the 'ME!' singer is a Sagittarius, who is more likely to "stand back and assess the situation".



In an interview for Rolling Stone magazine, Taylor explained: "Katy and I were talking about our signs ... of course we were ... we were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff. And I remember in the long talk, she was like, 'If we had one glass of white wine right now, we'd both be crying.' Because we were drinking tea.



"We've had some really good conversations. We were talking about how we've had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She's like, 'I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.' And I was like, 'Well, I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.' So it's completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception."



Katy also spoke about the former feud - which began over claims that Katy had "stolen" some of Taylor's backing dancers - during a recent episode of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', where she insisted the drama was merely a "misunderstanding".



The 34-year-old star said: "Yes, we made amends. It was actually just a misunderstanding. But we have such big groups of people that like to follow us. And so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too and it was really unfortunate.



"But I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out."



Now, the pair are becoming good friends, and Katy says they have "so much in common".



She added: "We have so much in common. There's probably only about 10 people in the world that have the same things in common. I was like, 'We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges.' We can help each other get through a lot because it's not as easy as it seems sometimes."