Taylor Swift Announces The Release of Her New Song

"I've been the archer. I've been the prey. Who could ever leave me darling... But who could stay?" she Posted.

The singer-songwriter teased her big news in social media posts Monday.





"I have some stuff I'm reeeeeally excited to tell you about," she wrote.

She revealed last month that she has a new album called Lover set for release Aug. 23.

Swift said in a separate Instagram post Tuesday that the CD will be made available in four deluxe editions, each containing 30 different pages from her real-life diaries.

"It's everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life changing as a teenager. All that good stuff," she said in a video about the 120 pages of journal entries she has decided to share with the world.

She also expressed her gratitude for the 10 MTV Video Music Awards nominations she earned earlier in the day.