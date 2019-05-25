She used to date Joe Jonas, who is now wed to Sophie Turner.

And Taylor Swift came face-to-face with ex Joe's new wife Sophie as the two stars appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night on BBC One - much to fans' delight.





The pop princess, 29, performed her new single as Sophie, 23, spoke about her role in X- Men: Dark Phoenix on the show hosted by comic Graham Norton, 56.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their love for the down-to-earth duo as they embraced one another and squealed before taking a seat on the host's famous red sofa.

One wrote: 'taylor swift running to hug sophie turner... nah you dont understand im obsessed...'

Another typed: 'i didn't know i needed that taylor swift and sophie turner hug but i guess i stay winnin.'

A viewer contributed: 'taylor swift and sophie turner is a friendship i stan. hard.'

Others tweeted: 'The Queen Of The North and My Queen hugging on #GrahamNorton'; 'THE SOPHIE TURNER AND TAYLOR SWIFT HUGE WAS SO ADORABLE I LOVED THE LITTLE SQUEAL OMG' and 'Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner on Graham Norton at the same time is a fever dream ngl.'

Not only have the pair got a man in common, the duo sported matching hair styles with blunt fringes - which Taylor commented on.

Pointing to her fringe, the pop princess joked : 'I like what we are doing tonight.'

Graham chimed in: 'Oh, it is a fringe fest.'

Known for not being afraid to ask the tricky questions when interviewing stars - always in a charming and funny way - Graham didn't mention the two women being connected through Joe.

Some fans couldn't resist how awkward it was for the pair to appear on the same edition of the show together.

One posted: 'Bit awkward having Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift on the same show when Sophie got married to Joe Jonas and got her hair [done] pretty similar to Taylor's.'

Another typed: 'Can't help but feel v awkward watching Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift making conversation.'

One viewer contributed: 'Gonna watch Graham Norton just on the off chance there's a b***h fight between Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift !'

Sophie touched on tying the knot with Disney star Joe during the interview when Graham quizzed if they were planning a bash to celebrate.

Remaining coy, she teased: 'Potentially!'

Graham gasped: 'Oh no, is that a secret? Not anymore. I didn't sign anything. It's in France, 15th of July…I have no idea.'

The Game of Thrones star added with a laugh: 'That was a pretty good guess!'

After appearing on the show, Sophie was seen cutting a casual figure as she left the studios in a black T-shirt and a pair of denim flares.

Continuing her laid-back look, the actress sported white trainers as she departed.

Her glossy blonde locks were left down with her fringe swept to the side.

Taylor dated Joe in the early days of her singing career back in 2008, but they famously split after only a few months together.

The singer revealed that she was dumped over the phone and their relationship was the inspiration for the star's album Fearless.

The Grammy-winning songstress then went onto slam Joe during an appearance on The Ellen Show, saying: 'There's one (song) that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch.

'We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really really great who's right for me.'

'When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.'

But earlier this year Taylor - who has been dating Joe Alwyn since September 2016 - hinted that she and Jonas were back on civil terms during another appearance on Ellen's Burning Questions segment.

The star was asked what the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was, which caused Taylor to laugh.

'Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,' she began. 'That was too much, that was too much.'

'I was 18, yeah,' she continued. 'We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.'

Joe also revealed he harboured no bad blood with Taylor during an interview with Access Hollywood in 2015, admitting that having a song written about you goes with the territory of dating a musician.

He said: 'She's great. Yeah, we're friends. In this industry you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch.

'Obviously, it's tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we're cool.'

Meanwhile Sophie and Joe tied the knot earlier this month in a surprise Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards.

Despite shocking fans with the impromptu nuptials, they are reportedly still planning to host a larger, more lavish, wedding ceremony in France over the summer.

The couple had announced their engagement in October 2017 after a year of dating.