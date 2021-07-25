Taylor Swift Celebrates One Year of Folklore in The Best Way Possible

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Taylor Swift shares the original version of her 'Folklore' bonus track 'The lakes'.

The alternate original version has a more elaborate arrangement by co-writer/co-producer than the previous record did.

The 'I Knew You Were Trouble Hitmaker' shared a series of black and white pictures with her 169 million Instagram followers.

“It’s been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall tall trees and salt air. Where you’re allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side-eye you cause no one is around.” Swift wrote on Instagram.

She continued: ''It’s just you and your imaginary cabin and the stories you make up to pass the time. To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes. Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore. ''

The album was the first to sell one million copies in the United States last year, after spending several weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The hard copy featured "The Lakes" before it began streaming later that year on August 18.

In March at the at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, she accepted Album of the Year for Folklore, alongside collaborators Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Jonathan Low, and Laura Sisk.