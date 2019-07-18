Taylor Swift Looks Excited in Behind The Scenes Video For 'Cats' The Movie

Stars Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba and director Tom Hooper also appear in the clip, which was released on Wednesday.





The official Twitter account for Cats tweeted the film's first trailer would be released on Friday.

Go behind the scenes for a first look at #CatsMovie. Trailer this Friday. pic.twitter.com/NMnJjKubxw — Cats Movie (@catsmovie) July 17, 2019

"This musical is timeless," Swift says among footage of the set and the cast rehearsing dance numbers. "We got to update it in ways that I think are just so, so great."

"This film is an event," Hudson says.

Cats is an adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The film is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.