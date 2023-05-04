Taylor Swift is now falling for Matt Healy

ALBAWABA - Taylor Swift allegedly already moved on from Joe Alwyn to the arms of Matt Healy.

In April, Taylor Swift ended her relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn after six years of romance, and now, the singer allegedly moved on with another British celebrity, The 1975 lead singer, Matt Healy.

According to a few new sites, Swift is already madly in love with the band's frontman, after a long-term friendship between the two.

Healy and Swift first met in 2014 and grew a beautiful friendship that now is said to have blossomed into a love story.

According to The Sun, the duo is set to go public with their romance during her upcoming Friday concert in Nashville.

The Sun is reporting that Taylor Swift and 1975’s Matt Healy are dating. pic.twitter.com/RpoYtmdBDa — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 3, 2023

This comes a few weeks after the news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split news came to light after 6 years of romance, the split comes due to struggles with their "career differences."

A source shared: "She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn’t work out."

The source added that Swift and Alwyn actually ended their relationship in February, but the news only emerged last month.

"They are both massively proud & excited about this relationship, unlike Taylor's last one which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately - she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away." says The Sun pic.twitter.com/P8HqS7eR16 — Fly FM 🇲🇾 (@FlyFM958) May 4, 2023

"As two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.:

"Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour."