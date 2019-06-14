Taylor Swift Reveals 'Lover' Album Releasing Date

Pop music star Taylor Swift announced Thursday that her next album is coming out in August.

"Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can't wait for you to hear this," Swift tweeted.

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019



The image she referred to shows her with long blonde hair with blue tips at the ends. She is looking down and standing under a pink, blue and white sky. The word "Lover" is written in cursive over her head.

This will be the 29-year-old singer-songwriter's seventh studio album. Her last effort was 2017's Reputation.

Swift also said Thursday that "You Need to Calm Down," the second single from Lover, will be available at midnight and a music video to accompany it is scheduled to debut Monday. The first single "ME!" was released in April.



