Taylor Swift Reveals 'The Man' Music Video Release Date

Pop music star Taylor Swift announced on Twitter Monday that her new single and music video "The Man" will be available at 12 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The song is from her latest album, Lover, which went on sale last year. She released a lyric video for the track earlier this month.

The 30-year-old recording artist made headlines recently when she signed a new deal with the Universal Music Publishing Group record label, as well as starred in the documentary Miss Americana and the movie musical Cats.