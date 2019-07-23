Taylor Swift to Share a Special Announcement This Tuesday

Taylor Swift is set to make a special announcement on Tuesday by going live on Instagram at 5 p.m. ET.





Swift teased the announcement on Monday, stating that she will also be revealing the truth behind an easter egg she placed in her music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

The easter egg involves an arrow hitting a target with the number five written in the middle. Singer Hayley Kiyoko is the one to shoot the arrow.

"I have some stuff I'm reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here," Swift said alongside a short video clip of the arrow hitting the target.

"You Need to Calm Down" will appear on Swift's upcoming seventh album titled Lover which is set for release on Aug. 23. The album will also contain the single "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.