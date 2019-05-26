Taylor Swift Shuts Down Interviewer Who Asked if She Wants to be a Mom

In an interview published in German on the RTL site, she was asked if 30 would mark a 'turning point,' with the interviewer probing: 'Would you like to one day be a mother, have children?'

'I really don't think men are asked this question when they turn 30,' replied the 29-year-old pop star. 'So I will not answer that now.'

She did share: 'I hear others say that in your 30s you don't have as much stress and fear in life as in your 20s, and I can connect to this observation, that we're in our 20s looking to gain experience, try ourselves, fail, make mistakes.'

Taylor said that 'I definitely plan to try and fail at things in my 30s too. But I imagine in our 30s we feel a little better about who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happening. Hopefully that will be so!'

The Pennsylvania-born blonde is teasing fans for the release of her seventh album, which still does not publicly have a title or a release date.

It does however have a lead single - ME!, which featured Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie and dropped on April 26 this year.

Taylor, who will be turning 30 on December 13, is currently in a long-term relationship with The Favourite bombshell Joe Alwyn.

She previously had a high-profile summer romance with another widely desired British actor, Tom Hiddleston of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame.

That fling drew widespread mockery when Tom was pap-snapped flouncing about in the sea with Taylor while wearing an: 'I [heart] T.S.' tank top.

Her previous celebrity exes include the beefcake Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner's new husband Joe Jonas.

Taylor, who famously loves her feline companions, is part of the star-studded cast of an upcoming film adaptation of the smash musical Cats, which originated in the West End and at one time was the longest-running show in Broadway history.