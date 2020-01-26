Taylor Swift Talks About Her Struggles With an Eating Disorder

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has revealed she struggled with an eating disorder in a new documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Miss Americana,” which is set to be released on Netflix on Jan. 31, sees Swift admit to fans that photographs and comments about her appearance triggered her eating disorder.

“I’m not in any way proud of it,” the singer said, adding that hurtful comments would “just trigger me to just starve a little bit.”

“Miss Americana” received a standing ovation after it premiered in Utah on Thursday night. Director Lana Wilson took to the stage to praise Swift, saying: “I think it’s really brave to see someone who is a role model for so many girls and women be really honest about that.”