Taylor Swift Will Be Releasing a New Version of Her 2012 Album Red

Taylor Swift will be releasing a new, re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red on Nov. 19.

"This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," Swift said on Twitter Friday, alongside a note about the album and a photo of herself wearing a red hat.

Red (Taylor's Version) comes after the singer released a re-recorded version of Fearless in April.

Swift announced in November 2020 that she will be re-recording all her old music after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings to equity company Shamrock Holdings.

The re-recordings will allow Swift to own a version of her old music. She signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018. The deal allows Swift to own her master recordings starting with the release of 2019's Lover.

The original Red contained the singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "I Knew You Were Trouble."

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devasted, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators," Swift said on Twitter about the album.

"And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something healed along the way," she continued.