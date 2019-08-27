Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year for "You Need to Calm Down."

MTV presented the 36th annual Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Monday.

Ice T, Queen Latifah, Redman, Lords of the Underground, Naughty by Nature, Wyclef Jean and Fetty Wap came onstage for a special hip-hop showcase to close out the event.





Latifah arrived to the stage on a motorcycle and performed "U.N.I.T.Y."

Taylor Swift was the big winner of the night, winning Video of the Year and Video for Good for "You Need to Calm Down."

"In this video several points were made, so you voting for this video means that you want a world where we are all treated equally," Swift said onstage of the song's pro LGBT message.

CONGRATS @taylorswift13 on her SECOND time winning VIDEO OF THE YEAR #VMAs pic.twitter.com/l8TOibbTTr — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

Billie Eilish won Best New Artist, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won Best Collaboration for "Senorita," The Jonas Brothers won Best Pop for "Sucker," Lil Nas X won Song of the Year for "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Rosalia and J Balvin won Best Latin for "Con Altura" featuring El Guincho and Cardi B won Best Hip Hop for "Money."

Missy Elliott was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, MTV's version of a lifetime achievement award.

Elliott also delivered a career-spanning performance that included her performing hits such as "The Rain," "Get Ur Freak On," "Hot Boyz," "Work It," "WTF (Where They From) and "Lose Control." She dedicated the award to the dance community.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny teamed up for "Que Pretendes," Big Sean took the stage with A$AP Ferg for "Bezerk," Normani performed "Motivation," Latin star Rosalia performed "Aute Cuture," "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" and "A Ningun Hombre," Miley Cyrus performed "Slide Away" for the first time live, Mendes performed "If I Can't Have You," and then later "Senorita" with Cabello, Lil Nas X went futuristic for his performance of "Panini" and poked fun at the success of "Old Town Road," The Jonas Brothers performed "Sucker" and "Only Human" at the Stone Pony in New Jersey and Lizzo performed "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell."

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco served as host and Taylor Swift kicked things off with performance of "You Need to Calm Down" in front of a giant rainbow, followed by "Lover."