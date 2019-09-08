Taylor Swift's 'Lover' is Number 1 in The United States

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Young Thug's So Much Fun, followed by BrockHampton's Ginger at No. 3, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 4 and Jeezy's TM104: The Legend of the Snowman at No. 5.





Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Do? at No. 6, the compilation CD Quality Control : Control the Streets, Vol. 2 at No. 7, Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project at No. 8, Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 9 and Shawn Mendes' self-titled album.