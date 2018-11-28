TEARY-EYED Will Smith Opens up About Relationship With Son Trey

Will Smith revealed a sentimental statement Trey Smith made to him on the overseas trip. (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)

Will Smith got teary-eyed as he opened up about salvaging his once-tense relationship with oldest son, Trey.

The A-list actor, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday to open up about how he and Trey have mended fences after years of estrangement.

The father-of-three - to Trey, 26, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and to son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 18, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith - was seated in a hotel suite in the clip, which also featured a montage of photos of Trey.

'So I'm in Abu Dhabi at the F1, I brought my son Trey,' the Concussion actor said. 'We've been hanging and I usually take my kids separately on stuff so they have their individual daddy time.'

He revealed a sentimental statement Trey made to him on the overseas trip.

'So we've been doing this, hanging at the F1, and he said, "You know what dad? I just realized you're not just my dad - I'm pretty sure you're my best friend,"' Smith recalled, getting misty-eyed over the moment. 'I was like, yeah man, prolly, prolly.'

Will laid out the circumstances in the caption of the post, writing that 'it has not always been like this between Trey & I.

'We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother,' he wrote. 'He felt betrayed & abandoned.'

The Men In Black star declared that 'it is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with [his] Beautiful Son!'

Trey was moved by the social media post, as he reposted the clip with a sentimnetal acknowledgement of their rebuilt relationship.

'Awwwww shucks you too big guy,' Trey wrote.

Earlier this month, Smith called Trey's mother Zampino the 'best baby mama ever' in wishing her a happy birthday.

In her response, she had kind words for Smith, writing, 'Awwwwwwwww...thank you baby daddy!!!!!! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together.'