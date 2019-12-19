Tekashi 6ix9ine to Spend His Next Two Years in Prison

The 23-year-old performer, born Daniel Hernandez was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer to 2 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release and 300 hours of community service.

6ix9ine has already served 13 months, meaning he could be released in 11 months.

Engelmayer said in his decision that 6ix9ine was a "central figure in a vicious and brutal gang" and he used the Nine Trey gang as a "personal hit squad."

The rapper had faced up to 47 years in prison for his connection to a series of shootings and assaults around New York City, but prosecutors recommended a lighter sentence after he cooperated with investigators and testified against Nine Trey gang members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack in October.

"Your cooperation was impressive. It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave," Engelmayer said in court.

6ix9ine hit music scene in 2017, with the release of single GUMMO and its music video.

He collaborated with Nicki Minaj on 2018 song FEFE and released his first studio album, Dummy Boy, in November of that year.