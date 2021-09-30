  1. Home
  3. Terrible Quality!! Fans Slam Kylie Jenner's Swim Line

Published September 30th, 2021 - 12:03 GMT
Kylie Jenner is known for being a successful businesswoman.

The 24-year-old who recently opened a new swimsuit line was slammed for using 'bad quality' swimwear.

The media personality's fans blasted social media claiming Jenner's material has bad stitching, and see-through fabric.

In a video posted by a user on TikTok shows the swimsuit in direct light and how it has 'poor quality' fabric and threads were loose due to unfinished stitching.

The TikToker added that she’d wear the swimsuit solely for selfies instead of swimming, for fear of accidental overexposure.

Another video was posted where the buyer claimed she bought $250 worth of materials, and was not happy with the 'paper thin' material . 'I would show you these on but I literally can't because they are just not it,' the buyer told her followers. 

The sizing, she explained, was 'perfect' but, despite being fully aware there was 'no padding', the material was so flimsy 'it just shows everything.'

One used commented: "This just proves how much photoshop her team uses.", "That's literally so embarrassing. I cannot believe she is selling that to people.'' Another user wrote.

Jenner’s swim line offers cutout one-pieces ($80), classic triangle bikinis ($40) as well as matching sarongs ($45).

 


