Terrifying! Hannah El Zahed Transferred to Hospital in Singapore During Honeymoon.. Is she Ok?

Egyptian press reports revealed the reason for Egyptian actress Hannah El Zahed's deteriorating health after she was admitted to hospital in Singapore during her honeymoon with her husband, actor Ahmed Fahmy.





Artist Talaat Zakaria, who is close to Zahed's family, revealed what happened to her and reported on her current condition.

"Hannah suffered from severe stomach cramps, high fever, and then entered a period of severe vomiting, which terrified everyone," Zakaraia said. "Thank God, Zahed is currently discharged from the hospital."

He explained that "doctors discovered that she was infected with a virus, which caused the deterioration of her health."

He continued: "she had treatment here and is currently discharged from the hospital after her health improved and the medical team assured that she has recovered."

Zahed's husband Ahmed Fahmy, shared the latest developments on his wife's health through a post on Facebook: "thanks to all people who asked about Hannah. Apologies for not being able to respond to everyone, I was confused and alone here."

Ahmed Fahmy and Hannah El Zahed married on September 11th in a lavish wedding ceremony in Egypt.