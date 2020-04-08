Test Vaccine on Prisoners Instead of Mice! Saudi Actress Maram Abdulaziz Makes the Most Brutal Suggestion!

Saudi actress Maram Abdulaziz has caused an uproar on Twitter because of her suggestion; to start vaccine testing on humans for the Coronavirus, especially on people arrested in cases related to state security.

Abdulaziz tweeted: "If it was up to me, all who were arrested, especially in cases that affect security, I would not only imprison them and waste food, beverages and rehabilitation on them."

She added: "I would make them guinea pigs for new drug tests, even if the results were not guaranteed. It would be considered a punishment, and the country would make use of them."

Abdulaziz concluded her tweet saying: "They should be considered for experiments prior to mice and monkeys, who have not hurt us".