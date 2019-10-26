'Thank You for Being Loyal and Patient': Kanye West Shares New Album 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West released on Friday his new gospel-themed album Jesus Is King following a short delay.

Jesus Is King features 11 tracks including "Every Hour" featuring the Sunday Service Choir, "Selah," "Follow God," "Closed On Sunday," "On God," "Everything We Need" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Ant Clemons, "Water" featuring Ant Clemons, "God Is," "Hands On" featuring Fred Hammond, "Use This Gospel" featuring Clipse and Kenny G and "Jesus Is Lord."



The album arrived around noon after West said that the project would be released at midnight on Friday. He offered an update on Twitter about the delay stating that he was still working on mixes.





"To my fans. Thank you for being loyal and patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God' and 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!" he tweeted at the time.

West performed "Water" in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The performance was done in the style of West's Sunday Service concert series which features the 42-year-old using a church-like setting to perform new and remixed versions of his songs.

West's last solo album titled Ye was released in June 2018. He also released a collaborative album with Kid Cudi in 2018, Kids See Ghosts.