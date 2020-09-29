That's a Fun Fact About the Dress! Zeina Makki and Nabil Khoury Official Wedding Portraits Released

Zeina Makki and Nabil Khoury have tied the knot last Sunday.

After topping the trending lists on Google Arabia search engine and social media for the past couple of days, Zeina finally revealed the details of her bridal look.

The Lebanese actress dazzled in an off-shoulder lace gown with a high-thigh slit designed by her friend Shady Zeineldine Couture.

As practical as always, Makki revealed that she and the designer did not spend days and hours to select the bridal gown design.

She wrote on Instagram: "My customized dress is by my dearest @shadyzeineldine."

She added: "He sat in front of me and drew the sketch in less than a minute. And that was it! I love you, thank you forever Shady."

The newlywed also thanked her glam team whom she described as "my hidden soldiers."

Makki said: "Hair by @michelzeytoun @Micheletcolette, Makeup by @Coletteiskandar, Earrings from my beautiful @Darineazzidesigns and @karlphotography took this!"

As for the groom, Nabil Khoury chose to post a less-official photo of the big night.

He published a shot where he was kissing his new wife on the cheek while his shirt was untucked.

He wrote in Arabic: "Your voice, your eyes and all of you ... my wife."