That's a Monster Not a Father! Angie Khoury Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted by Her Own Dad! (Video)

On his show Ana Haik (This is How I am) Lebanese host Neshan hosted Syrian artist Angie who recently had disagreements with singer Amar via Instagram, where they exchanged insults and accusations.





In the episode, Angie talked about growing up in a house where her mother was severely beaten by her father. She was also subjected to violence, harassment and was deprived of school.

Khoury said she tried to commit suicide by cutting her arteries more than once, showing traces of wounds that remain visible, saying that no one saved her from suicide, and that she had to bandage her own hand after a suicide attempt.

Angie said she hated her father and held him responsible for what happened to her, but that she knew her mother understood because like her, she was subjected to violence.