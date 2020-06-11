There Are no Plans For Scott Disick And Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie Getting Back Together

The 37-year-old reality star and the 21-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie broke up last month after a roughly three-year romance.

Now a People insider has dished: 'Scott is in touch with Sofia, but as of now, they don't plan on getting back together. Sofia seems okay with them being apart.'

The Flip It Like Disick hunk shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

'Scott is doing well. He still spends a lot of time with his kids. Kourtney continues to be supportive. She is doing what she can to help him,' said the People source.

Kourtney and Scott took the children to Kardashian hot spot Nobu Malibu on Saturday, the day they reopened for dine-in.

Last month Scott checked into rehab for 'emotionalIn the wake of his decision to leave rehab Us Weekly reported he and Sofia were 'on a break until Scott straightens himself out more.'

Finally on May 27, the day after his 37th birthday, the magazine revealed that Scott and Sofia had decided to end their romance. Kourtney, Scott and the children traveled to Utah on a private jet last week to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Their digs of choice according to The Blast was Amangiri Resort, the same place Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian rang in her own 37th birthday. issues' and 'past traumas,' but checked out shortly thereafter.

'Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often,' dished an Us Weekly source.

'Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them.

They are really like best friends.' The source explained: "Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.'