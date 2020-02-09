Is There a 'Friends' Reunion coming soon?

Just months after the 25th anniversary of “Friends,” rumors are circulating that the cast is set to get together for an unscripted reunion special that will help launch upcoming streaming platform HBO Max.

According to Deadline, stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry are in the final stages of talks with series’ producer Warner Bros. TV to film an hourlong special.

Under the terms being discussed, each of the six stars of “Friends” will receive between $2.25 million and $2.5 million for the show, an unnamed source told the Wall Street Journal.

“Friends” ran from 1994 through 2004 and became hugely popular on Netflix in recent years.

The streaming giant held streaming rights for the show until the end of 2019. when WarnerMedia bid for the rights to stream the show on HBO Max.