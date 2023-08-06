They Killed Jesus! Jamie Foxx apologizes for "anti-Semitic" post

ALBAWABA - Jamie Foxx denies being anti-Semitic and apologizes to those who he offended.

Jamie Foxx offended many of his fans and followers in a now-deleted Instagram account where he wrote: "They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” He ended the post with the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove."

The actor received a lot of backlash, and he ended up deleting the post. Soon after, Foxx shared an apology post saying that he "chose the wrong words."

The Oscar-winner wrote: "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words has caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent."

He added: "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."

Fans and followers connected the word "they" in Foxx's now-deleted post with Jewish people, and historically antisemitism has been linked to the belief Jews are responsible for the death of Jesus.

Also connected to the post and receiving hate was Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston.

The actress was "accused" of liking Jamie Foxx's post, and she shared a statement denying her support for anti-Semitism.

"This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds, I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period." Aniston wrote.

This comes after Jamie Foxx experienced a long journey with medical complications. Back in June, it has been claimed that Foxx suffered partial paralysis as a result of COVID Vaccine complications, the vaccine allegedly caused Foxx to suffer a blood clot in the brain and reportedly caused the actor to lose eyesight.

And Mike Tyson shared on the PBD podcast that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke. However, details of Jamie Foxx's medical complications remain a mystery.

Recently, Foxx came forward to share updates on his health status, he said in an Instagram video: "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that man."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show,” he added. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."