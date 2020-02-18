The Third Season of 'Elite' to Premiere This March

Elite Season 3 is coming to Netflix in March.

The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that Season 3 of the Spanish series will premiere March 13.

"The kids are coming," the post reads.

Netflix shared the news with a video featuring the Elite cast. The series stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso and Danna Paola.

Season 3 will feature two new cast members, Leïti Sène and Sergio Momo.

Elite follows students at the fictional exclusive private school Las Encinas. Netflix previously released a photo of Guzmán (Bernardeau) and his classmates in uniform.

Expósito announced in October that Elite was renewed for Season 3.

Elite is created by Carlos Monte and Darío Madrona.

The series premiered on Netflix in 2018 and started streaming its second season in September.