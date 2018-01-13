This is Hugh Jackman's Secret Message

The 'Greatest Showman' star believes he owes his career to his partner (Source: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

Hugh Jackman sends a secret message to his wife whenever he wins an award.



The 'Greatest Showman' star - who has children Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, with spouse Deborra-Lee Furness - believes he owes his career to his partner and always has a special way of thanking her for his success when he steps on stage to accept a prize.

He said: "Every time I go out on stage, if I go to an awards ceremony, or if I present the Oscars, I put my hand on my heart and I look for her in the crowd.

"That's my way of thanking her because for me, that's what really matters."

The 49-year-old actor claims his wife has always had bigger dreams for his career than he did and never gave up on her belief he'd be a success.

He said: "It would have been impossible without her. She always believed in me, knew I'd make it and I thought she was crazy, that she was merely in love and she was wrong.

"From the beginning she said, 'I know where you're going.' There is a power in dreams. I've worked hard but, somehow, the one who did all the dreaming was her."

But though Deborra-Lee is the dreamer in their relationship, Hugh admits he is "living" in a dream because things have turned out so well for him.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It's a really exciting time. My last two films have been very personal.

"They've taken up many years of my life. I also formed part of the production teams for them, which could not be more different.

"So I go from 'Logan', which is a very serious study in pain, loss, and the consequences of violence, to 'The Greatest Showman', which is cheerful, upbeat, unabashedly generous, inspiring feel-good and bright, and is made to bring a smile to your face, with all that singing and dancing.

"It's a dream, a dream Hugh Jackman is living."



