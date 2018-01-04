This Tunisian Songstress Just had a Discreet Wedding
Tunisian singer Shayma Helali posted on her Instagram account the first photo from her wedding (Source: @shaymahelali - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Instagram as an alert
Disable alert for Instagram,
Click here to add Milan as an alert
Disable alert for Milan,
Click here to add Rami Khalil as an alert
Disable alert for Rami Khalil,
Click here to add Saad al-Saghir as an alert
Disable alert for Saad al-Saghir,
Click here to add Shayma Helali as an alert
Disable alert for Shayma Helali,
Click here to add Zaza Shamseddine Bacha as an alert
Disable alert for Zaza Shamseddine Bacha
Tunisian singer Shayma Helali posted on her Instagram account the first photo from her wedding, of herself and her groom, Sayidaty magazine reported on Wednesday.
She had made a surprise visit to Tunisia and had a discreet wedding in the presence of her family and close friends, during which photography was not allowed.
Helali posted a video of diamond shoes with a letter from her husband, who she described as “the love of my life.”
The letter read: “Today is our day, a day we will share for the rest of our life, a day we will remember with happiness and love. I love you Shayma.”
Egyptian singer Saad Al-Saghir performed at the wedding, along with Tunisian singers Rami Khalil and Zaza Shamseddine Bacha, who said he had no idea the bride was Helali until he arrived at the wedding and saw her.
She is spending her honeymoon in the US after spending a day in Milan, Sayidaty reported.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Tunisian actress Dorra among A-Listers at Egypt's Fashion Runway: Bridal Edition
- This Tunisian 'handsome devil' toy boy broke the heart of a 70-year-old grandma over UK visa scam
- Tamer is the surprise wedding singer! Hosny to make music with Mazzika again?
- Toy boy love: UK granny in kerfuffle with government over bringing her Tunisian hubby home
- The Voice recap: In toughest episode to date, viewers choose their final four