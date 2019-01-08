Three New Episodes in Grey's Anatomy Season 15

Season 2 was the largest-ever with 27 episodes (Source: greysabc / Instagram)

Grey's Anatomy is adding three more episodes to its ongoing 15th season.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the ABC series will have 25 episodes in Season 15 after receiving an additional order from the network.

The 25-episode season is Grey's Anatomy's largest season in some time. Season 2 was the largest-ever with 27 episodes, while Seasons 3 and 11 also had 25.

Deadline said Grey's Anatomy ranks as ABC's No. 1 TV show of the 2018-2019 season. The show is tied with the NBC series ER as the longest-running primetime medical drama.

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes celebrated the additional order in a tweet Monday on her Shondaland account.

"Just what the doctor ordered! Season 15 of #GreysAnatomy will have 25 episodes," the post reads.

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd and Jesse Williams. Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey announced in December she will have a guest role in Season 15.

"Thrilled to play with this legendary tribe. Looking forward to some Grey-on-Grey's action," the actress wrote on Twitter.