Three South Asian Comedy Nights You Can’t Miss in Dubai

South Asia’s comedy scene is no laughing matter. Well, it is, but it’s a force to be reckoned with. As the landscape of humour expands across the vast country, comics have popped up to share unique experiences and mischievous banter.

For many of India’s comedians, from big names like Vir Das to local heroes like Salman Qureshi, Dubai is a sure stop for standup. Sprinkle some subcontinental charm into your plans this June with these top three comedy shows:

All laughs with Varun Thakur

Front Row Laughter Nights has broken in some pretty large shoes for new acts to fill, inviting the likes of Rath and more to perform standup in Dubai. No fear for returning veteran Varun Thakur, however, whose tried and tested humour guarantees a night of quality laughter. This local superstar blends acting, obscure insights and unabashed impressions into a high-energy show that landed Thakur his own special on Amazon Prime.

When: 14 June

Where: Emirates International School Auditorium

Meet Pakistan’s comedy legends

Three of Pakistan’s comedy legends are arriving at Bollywood Parks with the unmissable Comedy Ka Dhamaka. See Umer Shareef, Rauf Lala and Shakeel Siddique share what made them icons across the region at this comedy-packed show. Umer Shareef is one of the most successful comedians to come out of Pakistan’s early comedy generation and an influential media personality across the subcontinent. Joining him are stars of equal power, Lala and Siddique, who have graced Pakistani and Indian television with unstoppable hilarity.

When: 14 June

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Laughathon with Rahul Dua and Nishant Suri

Laughathon is back for its third season and if you’re out of the loop, it’s a comedy series that sees leading Indian comics strut their stuff once a month in Dubai. This year, Rahul Dua and Nishant Suri are kicking off the season at Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai’s first floating hotel. Both are audience- and critic-validated performers who have won highly-competitive comedy reality TV shows, so there's no doubt that this will be one show worth attending.

When: 28 June

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2, Mina Rashid

Buy now



