Thriller movie 'Old' Earns $16.5 million at the box office

Director M. Night Shyamalan's new movie "Old" earned $16.5 million at the box office in its first week in North American cinemas.

'Old' is a thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

The film whom Gael García Bernal and Vicki Krebs star in, was followed by Paramount's latest production "Snake Eyes" from the "GI Joe" series, with $13.4 million.

Coming at number 3 is Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' with revenues of nearly $11.6 million.

Comedy movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" fell to fourth place after topping the rankings last week, with revenues of $9.6 million.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is a sequel to "Spice Jam" released in 1996 starring basketball legend Michael Jordan.

NBA star LeBron James fights in one team with the famous rabbit "Bugs Bunny" and other characters from the world Looney Tunes, a high-profile basketball match against an AI-powered being who threatens his son.

The movie "F9" for "Universal" ranked fifth with 4.6 million dollars, exceeding the total revenues of the thriller starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, 160 million dollars in five weeks.