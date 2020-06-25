Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Lost a Piece of Her Soul After She Was Raped by a Police Cadet

Tiffany Haddish lost "a bit of [her] soul" when she was raped by a police cadet.



The 40-year-old actress didn't give any details of the assault, which happened when she was 17, but admitted she went on to have a series of relationships with men working in law enforcement in order to get "revenge".



She explained on the podcast 'Hustling With Vivica A. Fox': "I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, 'Oh if I date them, they'll love me and they'l try to help me with my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.' But they was like, 'nah.'"



Tiffany found "nobody really helped" her get the justice she was looking for and so was left feeling like she had "lost this little bit of [her] soul."



She added: "I had to learn revenge is not really where it's at. Really the true revenge is in your success.



I don't know why I thought these police would do something to this other police officer because he took advantage of me - like I wasn't even take advantage of, that motherf***er just took me."



The 'Girls Trip' star admitted the attack was a "traumatising" experience that "messed up" her ideas of sex and relationships.



Tiffany went on to describe another encounter with police, in which she claimed cops pulled their guns on her when they found marijuana in her car, admitting she was "super afraid" for her life.



She said: "I didn't make no fuss about it or anything. I just was letting them know I was scared, that I'm not doing anything wrong.



"The more that I talked to them, I was trying to crack jokes to try and lighten the mood even though I was super afraid for my life."



The 'Night School star was given a ticket for possession, but it was later downgraded to a ticket for disturbing the peace, even though she didn't feel she had done anything wrong.



