Tiffany Haddish Reveals Standup Comedy tour Dates

Haddish first revealed she is going on tour on Thursday (Source: tiffanyhaddish / Instagram )

Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish has announced she will kick off her #SheReady stand-up comedy tour on Dec. 31 in Miami.

Haddish first revealed she is going on the road during her appearance on Thursday's edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She made headlines there when she and Fallon faced off for a lip sync battle in which Haddish pretended to sing "Afro Puffs" by The Lady of Rage and "Sex Machine" by James Brown, and Fallon performed Post Malone's "Psycho" and Deee-Lite's "Groove is in the Heart."

Haddish's comedy tour will run through March and include stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and several other cities.

Tickets are to go on sale Nov. 2 at LiveNation.com.

Haddish's film credits include Night School, The Oath, Nobody's Fool and Girls Trip. She also recently hosted Saturday Night Live and her own Netflix comedy special, and is the co-star of the TBS comedy sitcom The Last O.G.