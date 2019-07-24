Tiffany Trump Vacations in Mykonos With Lebanese Boyfriend

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany is vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with her Lebanese boyfriend Michael Boulos, sending the paparazzi in the country into a tailspin.

The couple were spotted enjoying a boat ride, with Trump wearing a camouflage-style T-shirt, black leggings and a cap. According to the Daily Mail, the pair met in the Greek tourist hotspot last year.

Upon their arrival in Mykonas this week, the pair reportedly traveled by car to the fishing village of Ornos and then made their way to Platys Gyalos beach, all the while surrounded by their security personnel.

Boulos, heir to a multibillion-dollar Nigerian conglomerate, is the son of Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos.