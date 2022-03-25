Time Studios Partners to Produce Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries

  1. Home
Published March 25th, 2022 - 06:56 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/AFP (Photo by JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be the subject of a multipart documentary series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation, it was announced Thursday.

Nneka Onuorah, who is at the helm of Amazon Prime Video's Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will direct the docuseries. No platform has been set for the new series.

With a mixture of archival footage and new videos, the series aims to "touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career."

"We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with the world," Loren Hammonds, Time Studios co-head of documentary, said in a news release. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before.

"Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact."

Time noted that it worked with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, when she was named one of the annual Time 100. The 27-year-old rapper signed a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation in 2019.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion released the first single from her upcoming album -- a pop collaboration with singer Dua Lipa titled, "Sweetest Pie."

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

