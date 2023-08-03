Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner going strong

ALBAWABA - Despite split rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still dating!

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Willie Wonka star, Timothée Chalamet have been quietly dating for seven months now, and even though rumors claim the pair have called it quits, they have not broken up according to TMZ.

The two stars were first romantically linked in April of 2023, and have not yet been pictured together in public, but the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi had a comment saying: "Multiple sources have told me Timmy C has a new girl... Kylie Jenner."

It all started when Chalamet and Jenner attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show on January 25, 2023.

And People magazine claimed that they are hanging out and getting to know each other, but it is not serious yet.

This comes after Jenner's ex-boyfriend allegedly dissed the actor on his new track where he raps: "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

Kylie shares two children with Scott, daughter Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1. They started dating in 2017 and split in October 2019 but reunited in Feb. 2020, before splitting again during the holidays in December 2022.

Timothee has been linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lourdes Leon.