Timothée Chalamet is in Jordan, here's why

ALBAWABA - Earlier on Wednesday, American actor Timothée Chalamet took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of his latest trip to Jordan.

The actor shared a selfie of him in Petra, one of the 7th wonders of the world, the 26-year-old can be seen posing in front of the Treasury, also known as Al Khazna while wearing a black and blue hoodie, and was holding a peace sign faced to the camera.

Timothée Chalamet is currently in Jordan filming the second part of the sci-fi movie Dune, previous scenes of the sequel were all shot in Budapest.

Dune 2 began filming in the beginning of July 2022, remaining scenes are set to be filmed in UAE and Jordan, the movie is scheduled to air in cinemas in November of 2023.

Dune 2 cast

The second part of the sci-fi/adventure movie will witnesses the return of a number of the original cast, including Zendaya, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, Marvel star Josh Brolin and Florence Pugh, who plays the role of Princess Irulan.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor