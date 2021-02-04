T.J. Osborne Speaks Publicly About His Sexuality

The Brothers Osborne singer's friends and family have known about his attraction to men for years but he admitted he was hesitant to speak publicly about his sexuality in part because the country music scene is notoriously conservative.



T.J. - who is the first openly gay performer signed to a major country record label - told TIME magazine: “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange...



"People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?' and personally, I agree with that.



"But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn't be like, ‘Oh, cool!"

The 36-year-old star admitted he's worried his revelation may have an impact on his career.



He said: “I don’t think I’m going to get run off the stage in Chicago. But in a rural town playing a county fair? I’m curious how this will go.”



T.J. recalled the reception to the group's video for 'Stay a Little Longer', which featured gay and interracial couples, which, although it was largely positive, still attracted some unwelcome attention.



He said: "And then, there were people who were like, ‘F***** lovers!’”



The country star admitted it has been "stifling" staying quiet about his sexuality and it's had an effect on his relationships.

He explained: "Saying, ‘Hey, don’t hold my hand. Someone I know is in here, so can you wait in the car?’ Rightfully, they would feel unwanted by me.



“I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am. I mean, I am who I am, but I’ve kept a part of me muted, and it’s been stifling.”



However, the '21 Summer' hitmaker admitted he might not be giving fans enough "credit".



He said: “Maybe I’m not giving my fans enough credit. Maybe I’m not giving the genre enough credit."



T.J.'s older brother and bandmate, John Osborne recalled their "very open and candid" conversation when his sibling first came out in his mid-20s.



He said: "I was emotional, because my brother was finally able to be completely honest with me about who he was. How often, in life, do we hold back parts of ourselves and wish that we didn't?"