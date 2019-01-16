Tom Cruise Joins Two Mission Impossible Sequels

The sequels are set for release in the summers of 2021 and 2022 (Source: tomcruise / Instagram )

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have signed on for two more Mission: Impossible sequels, studio Paramount has announced.

The sequels are set for release in the summers of 2021 and 2022. Cruise and McQuarrie last collaborated together on Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which was released in July

The new entries will be filmed back-to-back with McQuarrie also penning both films, Variety reported.

Cruise confirmed the sequels on Twitter Monday alongside a brief video of the Mission: Impossible logo with two fuses burning.

Summer 2021 and Summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/V6SNvZx2La — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) January 15, 2019

McQuarrie also commented on the news by tweeting, "Missions: Accepted."

Cruise has starred in every entry of the Mission: Impossible film franchise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt with McQuarrie coming on as a director starting with 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Cruise will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which is set for release on June 26, 2020.