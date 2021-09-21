Tom Ford's Husband Richard Buckley Dies at The Age of 72

Fashion editor and the husband of Tom Ford, Richard Buckley passed away at the age of 72.

And on Monday Tom Ford posted a statement confirming the news, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley, Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son, Jack, by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.''

The statement did not specify what illness Richard had been suffering from.

Ford and Buckley first met in New York at a fashion show in 1986, After nearly 30 years together, Tom and Richard tied the knot in April of 2014.

It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday night with Tom & their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/PAL7eCXxC3 — TOM FORD (@TOMFORD) September 21, 2021

Richard was a fashion master, as he was editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International for six years, he also had a position as a fashion editor at Women's Wear Daily, in addition to being the social editor at Vanity Fair.

The late journalist was also a European editor of the now-defunct Mirabella magazine.

On another note, Buckley's husband Tom Ford is currently chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

He launched his eponymous luxury brand (Tom Ford) in 2005, having previously served as the creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.