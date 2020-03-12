Tom Hanks and His Wife Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus!

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, they revealed Wednesday evening.

The Forrest Gump actor and his wife, both 63, announced the positive test results on Instagram urging the public to 'take care'.

The couple is currently in Gold Coast, Australia where the Oscar-winner is filming for an untitled Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley film produced by Warner Bros.

Hanks revealed he and his wife experienced symptoms including the common cold, body aches and chills before they decided to get tested.

Before their diagnosis, the couple had visited crowded Sydney hotspots including Bondi Beach and the Opera House - raising fears that others were infected.

The A-list couple are now in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital.

'Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.'

'Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?' Hanks wrote.

'We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!'

He shared a picture of what appears to be a medical waste basket and a latex glove in a hospital.

Hanks touched down in Gold Coast on January 26 for the film, which is still in pre-production meaning cameras have not started rolling yet.