Tommy Mottola Earns the 2,676th Star on Hollywood Fame

Music mogul Tommy Mottola received the 2,676th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Mottola, the founder of Mottola Media Group, was presented with the honor during a ceremony in Los Angeles celebrating his career which includes discovering and working with acts such as Hall and Oates, Carly Simon, John Mellencamp, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion.



"I'm getting this star today because of the brilliance of that talent and those stars," Mottola said.





Mottola began his music career as a recording artist for Epic Records at age 18 under the name T.D. Valentine before starting his own management company Champion Entertainment Organization.

In 1988, he was hired to run CBS Records' U.S. operations and then became chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment in 1990, where he acquired the catalogs of The Beatles and Michael Jackson for its publishing division.

"It is so rare to find someone that has an unstoppable and amazing creative side and an equal business killer instinct," music producer David Foster said of Mottola during the ceremony.