Tony Qattan undergoes open heart surgery

ALBAWABA - Jordanian singer Tony Qattan is recuperating from an open heart surgery he underwent recently.

The singer's wife, TV anchor Dana Abu Khader, took to her Instagram account to announce the news to her followers. She shared a picture of her husband in his hospital bed at Farah medical center in Amman.

She: ''Thank you, Lord, for making Tony a true hero!''

She reassured fans of Tony's health status, saying: ''I would like to reassure everyone who contacted me to ask about my husband, Tony, that he underwent open-heart surgery and is now in the recovery period.''

The TV presenter also thanked the doctors who participated in Tony's recovery, ''Many thanks to Dr. Abdul Hakim Dayyeh, the surgeon, Dr. Sanad Al-Kilani and all the staff of Farah Medical Complex, Dr. Raed Al-Awaisha, Dr. Muhammad Al-Tabrani, Dr. Hossam Al-Banna and Dr. Louay Hamdan, and everyone who showered us with his prayers and support.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor