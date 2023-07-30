Too Fake! Jewelry brand cancels contract with This Turkish star

ALBAWABA - Jewelry label cancels contract with Çukur star, Dilan Çiçek Deniz due to her undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Turkish news sites revealed that a worldwide jewelry label that designs accessories canceled its contract with Turkish actress Dilan Deniz because of the number of plastic surgeries she has undergone, claiming that they want to promote "natural" looks.

The jewelry brand allegedly stated that Deniz has lost her "natural beauty" due to the changes made to her appearance and that she became too "fake" for advertisements.

It has been reported that the actress was replaced with Hafsanur Sancaktutan as the Aile star has more "natural beauty."

However, a spokesperson for Deniz denied the news claiming that the actress did not even have a contract with the jewelry brand, and adding that the actress already has deals with other brands, and is preparing for a new advertisement next week.