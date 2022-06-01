Animated movies is a great way for filmmakers to share a deep and thoughtful message to the audience, usually, kids are the most to watch these movies.

They love them because they present more idealistic , fantastical , more visually appealing and imaginative and simplistic settings.

Children are known to absorb many information, more than adults, and when a child watches an animated movie, with the colors, visuals and characters help the child have a better connection with the movie, and ending up following the message behind that movie.

We made you a list of the top 10 best animated movies with powerful messages.

1. Mulan 1998

This Disney Musical/Family movie is one of a kind, Mulan tells the story of a young woman who is distraught to learn that her weak father must join the army to fight the invading Huns. Unwilling to endanger his life, she disguises herself as a man and joins the army in his place.

The message behind this unique Disney production stand up for what you believe in. Loyal, brave, and true. There are many ways in which Mulan shows us that we need to stand up for what we believe in. She faces her truth and follows her path despite the consequences.

2. UP 2009

Carl, an old widower, goes off on an adventure in his flying house in search of Paradise Falls, his wife's dream destination.

Basically, the message of the film is that the real adventure of life is the relationship we have with other people, and it's so easy to lose sight of the things we have and the people that are around us until they are gone.

3. Big Hero 6 2014

Hiro, a robotics prodigy, joins hands with Baymax in order to avenge his brother's death. They then team up with Hiro's friends to form a team of high-tech heroes.

Big Hero 6 argues that violence isn't the natural state of humanity, but it's still one we can too easily fall into. It's a learned behavior — we literally have to be reprogrammed to accept it. But if we're not careful, it will become the one that sticks.

4. Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! 2008

Horton, an elephant, must dodge his pesky neighbours and find a safe place to keep the dust speck, which contains a microscopic community of creatures known as The Whos.

"A person's a person, no matter how small" is the most popular line from Horton Hears a Who! and also serves as the major moral theme that Dr. Seuss conveys to his audience. Horton endures harassment to care for and ensure the safety of the Whos, who represent the insignificant.

4. Inside Out 2015

Eleven-year-old Riley moves to San Francisco, leaving behind her life in Minnesota. She and her five core emotions, Fear, Anger, Joy, Disgust and Sadness, struggle to cope with her new life.

Inside Out reminds us to embrace the wholeness of ourselves, give ourselves permission to not be “okay,” and that we have to give those around us a chance to work through their emotional realizations. It's not about trying to avoid uncomfortable feelings but rather go towards them to get honest with ourselves and grow.

5. All Dogs Go to Heaven 1989

Charlie is killed by his erstwhile friend Carface Carruthers and finds himself in heaven. Charlie then returns to Earth, reunites with Itchy, and befriends Anne-Marie, an orphan.

In All Dogs Go to Heaven, Charlie discovers that every soul has some sort of watch or clock in heaven that corresponds with their lifespan. When it stops ticking, it means their time is up. Charlie also learns that everything everyone has done or will do ends up written in a book.

6. The Iron Giant 1999

A boy befriends an innocent alien, who resembles a gigantic robot. A paranoid governmental agent, however, desires to obliterate the alien.

The movie's most powerful message is about changing your own destiny. The Iron Giant may have been created to destroy, but human connection can change creator's intentions. In one of the film's most memorable lines, Diesel imbues five little words with so much meaning: “I am not a gun.”

7. Pinocchio 1940

Pinocchio, a marionette, must earn the right to become a real boy by proving to be truthful, brave and selfless. He is assisted by Jimmy Cricket, his assigned conscience.

The moral of the film is that if you are brave and truthful, and you listen to your conscience, you will find salvation.

8. The Hunchback of Notre Dame 1996

Quasimodo, a deformed bell-ringer in Notre Dame, breaks free from his self-imposed stupor and stands up to his tyrant guardian in a bid to help Esmeralda, a gypsy girl.

People are primarily judged on their appearances, rather than their internal characters, in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Victor Hugo argues, however, that appearances can be deceiving, and that judging people based on how they look can often cause people to be treated unfairly and even ostracized by society.

9. Coco 2017

Miguel pursues his love for singing in spite of his family's ban on music. He stumbles into the Land of the Dead, where he learns about his great-great-grandfather who was a legendary singer.

“Coco” is a movie about borders more than anything—the beauty in their porousness, the absolute pain produced when a border locks you away from your family. The conflict in the story comes from not being able to cross over; the resolution is that love pulls you through to the other side.

10. Encanto 2021

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

The first issue tackled in this Disney film is the burden of making your family proud and serving them to the best of your abilities. For instance, Isabela is pressured to be this perfect girl with no flaws as her powers are making flowers bloom